GBP/USD Analysis: Rallies to multi-month tops on hopes of delayed Brexit

The British Pound rallied across the board on Tuesday, lifting the GBP/USD pair five-month tops amid fading chances of a no-deal Brexit. The recent reports on a possible delay to the fast-approaching …
