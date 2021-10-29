The worse than forecast US Advance GDP data on Thursday caused a surge of the GBP/USD currency exchange rate. Due to the surge, the rate reached 1.3815, as it surged 85 pips. In the aftermath of the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Against Japanese Yen to Kickoff Tuesday Session - October 29, 2021
- GBP/USD analysis: Reaches above 1.3800 - October 29, 2021
- GBP/USD Forecast: British pound to weaken with Brexit headlines taking center stage - October 29, 2021