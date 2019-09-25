GBP/USD analysis: Reaction to the UK Supreme Court ruling turns out to be rather short-lived

The UK Supreme Court ruled that Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended Parliament. The development raised expectations of a softer Brexit and provided a goodish lift on Tuesday. Renewed US-China …
