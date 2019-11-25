The dismal UK flash PMIs, resurgent USD demand exerted some heavy pressure on Friday. The UK PM Johnson’s comments provided a modest lift on the first day of a new week. The GBP/USD pair extended its …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Recovers on Johnson’s pledges to get Brexit done, lacks follow-through - November 25, 2019
- GBP/USD recovery attempt faces significant resistance — Confluence Detector - November 25, 2019
- GBP/NZD and GBP/AUD Last Week Trade Scenarios - November 25, 2019