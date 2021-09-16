After finding support in the 1.3800 mark on Wednesday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate surged to the 1.3850 level. This level provided enough resistance for a decline to begin. By the middle of …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: Remains above 1.3800 - September 16, 2021
- GBP/USD: Forward yield spreads suggesting a potential lift for the pound – Westpac - September 16, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears challenge 1.3800 mark amid broad-based USD strength - September 16, 2021