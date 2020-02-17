EUR/USD is trading below 1.0850, just above the lowest since April 2017. Concerns about eurozone growth are weighing on the common currency. Markets are watching coronavirus developments. GBP/USD is …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: remains below 1.3060 - February 17, 2020
- UK employment preview: Three reasons why GBP/USD could bounce even if wage growth slows - February 17, 2020
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Drops to session lows, back closer to 1.30 mark - February 17, 2020