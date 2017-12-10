GBP/USD analysis: risk leaned toward the downside as Brexit deal is not a trade deal

Brexit negotiations’ breakout won’t guarantee a trade deal for March 2019. BOE expected to maintain the status quo, but inflation could trigger a more optimistic stance. The GBP/USD pair soared to 1.3520 early Friday, following headlines indicating that …
