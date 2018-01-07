GBP/USD analysis: sentiment positive toward the Pound

Brexit concerns out of the picture for now. Pound poised to extend its advance, but investors reluctant to push it beyond 1.36. The GBP/USD pair closed Friday at 1.3564, up for a third consecutive week. The pair traded as high as 1.3612 but suffered a …
