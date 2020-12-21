GBP/USD Analysis: Sinks amid fresh lockdowns and new coronavirus strains in UK

A combination of factors led to a big bearish gap opening for GBP/USD on the first day of the week. Brexit uncertainties, the imposition of new COVID-19 restrictions in the UK took its toll on the …
