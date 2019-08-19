GBP/USD Analysis Supported by moving averages

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, marginally higher. President Trump expressed optimism about reaching a trade deal with China while Germany’s Scholz opened the door to stimulus. EZ Core CPI is …
