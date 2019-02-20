A combination of supporting factors helped the GBP/USD pair to catch some aggressive bids on Tuesday and surged past the key 1.30 psychological mark. After a rather muted reaction to slightly weaker U…
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Analysis: Surges to 2-week tops amid USD weakness/lack of negative Brexit news - February 20, 2019
- GBP/USD struggles around 1.3060 as investors await May-Juncker meet - February 20, 2019
- Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: GBP runs higher. USD runs lower in - February 19, 2019