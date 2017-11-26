GBP/USD analysis: technically bullish, but depending on Brexit negotiations

EU Tusk sets a deadline for Brexit’s proposal. Ireland on the verge of a snap election. Dollar’s broad weakness helped the GBP/USD pair reaching a 7-week high of 1.3359, with the pair ending the week at 1.3337, despite the political turmoil in the country.
