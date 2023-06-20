AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure and is challenging 0.6800 after the PBOC cut the Loan Prime Rate by the expected 10 bps while the less hawkish RBA June meeting MInutes added to the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD analysis: Trend continuation above 1.2679 weekly support [Video] - June 19, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD remains sidelined after reversing from 14-month high - June 19, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Cable grinds higher past 1.2760 support confluence, UK inflation eyed - June 19, 2023