Traders keenly await the release of the FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh directional bets. The GBP/USD pair witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround on Tuesday and rallied over 160 pips from …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP to USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Fight - February 22, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD drops to 1.2075-70 area - February 22, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Buyers turn hesitant as Pound Sterling retreats below 1.2100 - February 22, 2023