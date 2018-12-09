GBP/USD analysis: waiting for Brexit definitions

UK Parliament to vote on Brexit plan next Tuesday. Multiple UK macroeconomic releases this week to be overshadowed by Brexit headlines. The GBP/USD pair closed the week unchanged near yearly lows, hav…
