GBP/USD Approaching Important Technical Level Near 1.34

GBP/USD has been strengthening recently on the heels of a poor performing US Dollar. The longer-term picture for GBP/USD is not as rosy. The longer-term forecast is for Cable to retest 1.19. The question becomes, has the high been set for this move lower?
