GBP/USD Asia Price Forecast: Pound and UK PM Johnson go down, cable trades sub-1.2300 figure

GBP/USD is consolidating gains stemming from the March lows while trading below the 1.2300 figure and the 50/200 SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bears want a break below the 1.2200/1 …
