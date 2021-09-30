GBP/USD is in new lows for the year. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the cable to plummet to the 200-week moving average at 1.3160. “GBP/USD has …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: At new lows for the year, scope for a plunge to the 1.3160 mark – Commerzbank - September 30, 2021
- GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Pulls Back After Rally - September 30, 2021
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate News: GBP/USD Hits Nine-Month Low On UK Supply Chain Crisis - September 30, 2021