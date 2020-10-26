GBP/USD attempting to pick up from session lows below 1.3000

EUR/USD has dropped under 1.1850 as European coronavirus cases hit records. France exceeded 50K daily cases and Spain announced a state of emergency. US fiscal stimulus talks remain stuck ahead of the …
