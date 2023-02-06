GBP/USD has picked up demand after dropping to near 1.2050, however, the downside bias is still solid. Escalating geopolitical tensions over the US-China balloon event have trimmed the appeal for risk …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD attempts to cross 1.2050, downside looks likely amid US-China tensions - February 6, 2023
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD takes offers to refresh monthly low - February 5, 2023
- GBP/USD slides towards 1.2000 as Cable traders await Fed/BoE talks, UK GDP - February 5, 2023