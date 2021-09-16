Australia, UK, US sign trilateral pact to keep China in check, UK PM Boris Johnson clarifies team reshuffle. Market sentiment dwindles amid recent geopolitical headlines, Brexit and covid news also …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: AUKUS, UK PM Johnson’s reshuffle test bulls around 1.3850, US Retail Sales eyed - September 15, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD retreats after hitting daily highs above 1.3850 - September 15, 2021
- Will retail sales help or hurt USD? - September 15, 2021