GBP/USD – Bearish MA cross, US-UK yield spread rises ahead of UK CPI

GBP/USD short-term technicals favor the downside. 10Y US-UK yield spread rises in the GBP-negative manner. All eyes on the CPI. The GBP/USD fell for the second day yesterday and closed at 1.3337, leading to a bearish 5-day MA and 10-day MA cross.
