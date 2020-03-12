Dear traders, the GBP/USD is building a downtrend channel. But price action is now back at a key support zone. Will price action make a bullish bounce or bearish break? The GBP/USD chart shows 2 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Bearish Retrace Losing Steam at 78.6% Fib at 1.28 - March 12, 2020
- Sending money overseas? AUD drops sharply against USD, GBP, HKD and SGD amid coronavirus - March 11, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Bearish pressure likely to intensify below 1.2810 - March 11, 2020