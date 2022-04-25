The British pound has come under renewed selling pressure over the past week resulting in cable breaking below the 1.30 level. In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, GBP remains vulnerable to risks …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Bearish trend set to continue for the pound – MUFG - April 25, 2022
- Australian Dollar: Chinese Angst Weighs, GBP/AUD Pushes New One-month Highs - April 25, 2022
- Forecast: Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate At Lowest Levels Since October 2020 - April 25, 2022