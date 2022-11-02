GBP/USD holds onto post-Fed pessimism as it stays pressured around a seven-day low near 1.1400 during early Thursday morning in Asia. The Cable pair’s latest losses could be linked to the US Federal …
- GBP/USD bears attack 1.1400 support on FOMC showdown, BOE’s “Super Thursday” eyed - November 2, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears pounce on the bulls and drag them back to channel support - November 2, 2022
- GBP/USD rallies sharply towards 1.1530s on a volatile session after FOMC’s dovish hike - November 2, 2022
Discussion about this post