GBP/USD began the key week on a back foot, stays pressured of late. Market sentiment dwindles amid trader’s anxiety ahead of top-tier data/events. Mixed concerns surrounding UK’s tax cuts, workers’ …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bears attack 1.2350 as US Dollar traces firmer yields with amid cautious mood - January 30, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Slips to fresh lows of the day at around the 1.2360 area - January 30, 2023
- Quotations Of Ferrexpo Shares Keep Falling For 2 Weeks, Down 1.6% To GBP 1.695 Per Share January 23-27 - January 30, 2023