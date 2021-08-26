GBP/USD remains offered for the day, snaps three-day uptrend. British supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. Fears over September unknown for covid, fresh fishing war …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bears attack 1.3750 on covid, Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole - August 26, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls in control, but run into a wall of resistance - August 25, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bears waiting to pounce to target the 1.3550s - August 25, 2021