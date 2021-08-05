GBP/USD licks its wounds around weekly low, off intraday bottom. Covid, Fedspeak underpin US dollar strength amid a quiet session. BOE expected to reiterate status-quo, economic forecasts, tapering …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bears flirt with 1.3900 on BOE Super Thursday - August 5, 2021
- ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Feedback Statement on the Consultation on the Potential Cessation of ICE Swap Rate® based on GBP LIBOR® - August 4, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD shorts are possible before the BoE - August 4, 2021