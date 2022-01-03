GBP/USD bears making their mark to start 2022, test of 1.3500 imminent

GBP/USD bears step on the gas at the start of the week into test near to 1.35 the figure. US events, Brexit, Covid and central banks outlooks to be the driving forces this week. GBP/USD is on the back …
