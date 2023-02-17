GBP/USD portrays corrective bounce off six-week low on strong UK Retail Sales. UK Retail Sales grew 0.5% MoM versus -0.3% expected, -1.0% prior. Broad US Dollar strength on hawkish Fed concerns, …
