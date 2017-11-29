Brexit divorce bill headlines boosting the Pound. Noise remains high in the background, but market not caring for the time being. The British Pound outperforms its major rivals, now correcting from a fresh 2-month high against the greenback of 1.3430.
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Artesian Solutions Secures (GBP)3.5 Million (USD 5m) in Further Expansion and Growth Capital raise - November 29, 2017
- GBP/USD: boosted by hopes about Brexit progress - November 29, 2017
- GBP/USD: Continues To Rise - November 29, 2017