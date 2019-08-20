GBP/USD bounces off 10-day EMA as US, Malaysia ready for trade deal with UK, Brexit looms

GBP/USD recovers as the UK’s new government is appreciated by the US, Malaysia. The EU, Ireland reiterate unpreparedness to renegotiate the Brexit deal. PM Johnson’s visit to the German, France will …
