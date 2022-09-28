Concerns about rising UK public debt act as a headwind for sterling amid a looming recession. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, the risk-off mood boosts the USD and contributes to the slide. The GBP/USD …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bounces off low, still deep in the red amid anxiety over UK’s economic plans - September 28, 2022
- GBP/USD could find some nascent stability, but only temporarily – TDS - September 28, 2022
- GBP/USD holds steady around 1.0700 after BoE announces purchases of UK government bonds - September 28, 2022