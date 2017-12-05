• Brexit concerns continue to weigh on the British Pound. • Softer UK services PMI fails to provide any respite. • US data eyed for short-term trading opportunities. The selling pressure around the British Pound seems to have abated for the time …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bounces off lows, retakes 1.3400 mark and beyond - December 5, 2017
- GBP/USD Short-Term Bearish Consolidation - December 5, 2017
- Bitcoin price – today’s USD and GBP rate and latest news on the cryptocurrency - December 5, 2017