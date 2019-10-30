GBP/USD remains stuck at key resistance despite the UK parliament approving the December election. A flag breakout on the 4-hour chart would revive the bullish view. The bull flag will likely fail if …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Breakout remains elusive even as UK heads for December election - October 30, 2019
- GBP/USD awaits fresh clues to extend recent recovery, Brexit optimism prevails - October 29, 2019
- Three Great Trading Setups: SP500, USD/JPY and GBP/USD - October 29, 2019