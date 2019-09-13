GBP/USD: Brexit headlines counter doji ahead of US consumer-centric data

GBP/USD remains in the range despite challenging Brexit headlines. DUP refrains from support altering Irish backstop, EU leaders doubt PM Johnson’s performance. US Retail Sales, Michigan Consumer …
