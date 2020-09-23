GBP/USD struggles to keep the recovery moves from 1.2710, the lowest since July 24 flashed the previous day. UK’s virus-lead deaths rose to two-month high following PM Johnson’s early attempts to rule …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Brexit, virus probe pullback from two-month low ahead of UK PMI - September 23, 2020
- GBP/USD Forecast: Brexit, BOE and new restrictive measures in the UK - September 22, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD staged a goodish intraday recovery from the 200-DMA support - September 22, 2020