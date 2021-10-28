GBP/USD consolidates weekly losses, picks up bids to refresh intraday high of late. France threatens to block UK ships, Britain vows to retaliate in a fresh Brexit tussle. Chatters around BOE rate …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Brexit woes battle bond tapering around 1.3750, US GDP eyed - October 28, 2021
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD fades bounce off weekly low - October 28, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sellers attack 50-DMA on monthly support break - October 27, 2021