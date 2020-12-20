Brexit talks remain difficult with significant differences suggesting no deal in 2020. London, Southeast England enters Tier 4 lockdown, Europe, Turkey suspend UK travels. US policymakers are near to …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Brexit woes, new covid strain hint bear’s return near 31-month high - December 20, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Lower lows at sight amid persistent dollar’s weakness - December 20, 2020
- Pound Sterling Reverses Losses, GBP/USD Rate Nears Crucial 1.35 Area Amid US Dollar Losses - December 20, 2020