GBP/USD: British Pound advance ahead of October PMI numbers

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
