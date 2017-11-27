The British pound moved higher on Monday, but has given up these gains. In North American trade, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3332, up 0.02% on the day. On the release front, there are no UK events on the schedule. In the US, New Home Sales surged to 687 …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD -British Pound Looking for Footing - November 27, 2017
- GBP/USD: a big week for the dollar, bears taking control back - November 27, 2017
- What is Bitcoin, what is its price in USD and GBP, what is mining and how does it work? - November 27, 2017