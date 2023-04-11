GBP/USD rebounds firmly from early week low. The pair is set to enjoy further gains, economists at Scotiabank report. “Solid, short-term gains for Cable give the intraday charts a positive look.” “GBP …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: Broader uptrend is set to resume – Scotiabank - April 11, 2023
- Pound To Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: GBP Climbs Vs CAD As USD Weakness Weighs - April 11, 2023
- GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling to attract bulls above 1.2450 - April 11, 2023