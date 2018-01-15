GBP/USD is trading on an uptrend bias. The technical is highly positive at the moment. Hourly support is given at a distance at 1.3458 (11/01/2018 low) while strong resistance at 1.3764 (15/01/2018 high) is being monitored. The long-term technical pattern …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Bullish Breakout - January 15, 2018
- GBP/USD Wave Analysis And Forecast For January 12 – 19, 2018 - January 15, 2018
- Softness Forecast For Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate As UK Inflation Data Approaches - January 15, 2018