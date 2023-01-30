GBP/USD bears are lined up ahead of the Fed and the BoE. The data has not been kind to the pound and there could be more to come this week. GBP/USD dropped on Friday due to the fears that the United …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bulls and bears battle it out at the start of week ahead of central banks, Fed, BoE - January 29, 2023
- GBP to USD Forecasts: Resistance at $1.2450 Lingers on Growth Outlook - January 29, 2023
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Finds resistance around 1.2400 amid Fed-BoE policy-inspired volatility - January 29, 2023