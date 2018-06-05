GBP/USD is making tracks towards the reverse hourly H&S’s neckline as the dollar is sold off. ECB was said to set the June 14 as a “live meeting”. The ECB was said to set the June 14 as a “live meeting where Bloomberg reported that policymakers anticipate …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD: bulls attacking the reverse hourly H&S’s neckline - June 5, 2018
- Weekly Technical Perspective on the British Pound (GBP/USD) - June 5, 2018
- GBP/USD Rate Risks Larger Rebound on Hawkish BoE Comments - June 5, 2018