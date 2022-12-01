GBP/USD rallies on dovish speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. The 1-hour GBP/USD chart shows a break of the structure (BoS). GBP/USD bulls could be targeting liquidity at 1.2150. Fed’s …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Outlook: Bulls might target 1.2300 on sustained strength beyond 200-day SMA - December 1, 2022
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Pound tests the descending triangle breakout below 1.2100 - November 30, 2022
- GBP/USD bulls break key structure on dovish Fed chair Jerome Powell speech - November 30, 2022