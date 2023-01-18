GBP/USD ticks up to renew five-week high after UK inflation numbers. UK CPI, RPI came in softer for December. UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt hints at no tax cuts in the next budget. Downbeat yields …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
