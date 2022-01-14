GBP/USD bulls moved in on the 1.3730s but has stalled

At 1.3729, GBP/USD is higher on the day so far, trading up 0.16% after climbing from a low of 1.3705. The price is stalling here but the US dollar has been on the backfoot and the pound is lapping it …
