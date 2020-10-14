GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3025 in what has been a strong recovery to the upside with bulls stepping in at the 1.2862 low to take cable to a high of 1.3064. The move comes as UK Prime Minister …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD bulls take back the reins on mid-Nov Brexit deal extension hopes - October 14, 2020
- GBP/USD forms hammer pattern ahead of key Brexit deadline - October 14, 2020
- Pound US Dollar Exchange Rate Rises As UK PM Remains Firm On Regional Lockdowns - October 14, 2020