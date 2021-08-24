GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of US dollar weakness in risk-on markets. Traders look ahead to the Jackson Hole and prospects of ` taper announcement from Fed’s Powell. GBP/USD is trading near …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bulls step in on the back of USD weakness - August 23, 2021
- GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s - August 23, 2021
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls attack key Fibonacci retracement level above 1.3700 - August 23, 2021